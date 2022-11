HONG KONG -- Apple supplier Foxconn has responded to unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory by offering some workers 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to leave the Zhengzhou plant, which is battling labor shortages amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

The offers to some recently recruited workers came as authorities in Zhengzhou prepared to impose a five-day lockdown of the city from the end of Thursday in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.