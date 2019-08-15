ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
China tech

Baidu surpassed by NetEase in market capitalization

Chinese search giant comes under pressure from ByteDance's search engine

SONG JINGLI, KrASIA
  © Reuters

BEIJING -- "BAT" was once coined to represent China's three largest internet companies -- Baidu, Alibaba Group Holding, and Tencent Holdings.

Now, while Alibaba and Tencent are still favored by investors, Baidu is losing its luster.

At market closing in the United States on Wednesday, Baidu's share price was at $94.85, taking its market capitalization down to $33.2 billion. Meanwhile, NetEase, which operates in the gaming, music, and e-commerce sectors, closed at $262.13, hitting a market cap of $33.5 billion.

The value of Baidu's shares has dived by 40.2% since the start of this year. In the same period, that of NetEase has gone up by 11.4%.

NetEase is one of China's first internet companies. It booked RMB 3.07 billion ($447.4 million) in net income in the second quarter of this year, up by 46% year-on-year. Baidu reported its first ever quarterly loss in May, triggering a sell-off.

Baidu is experiencing pressure from all sides. China's most valuable startup, ByteDance, which has popular apps including short video app TikTok and content aggregator app Toutiao, has unveiled a search engine portal, threatening Baidu's core business.

Previously, the market capitalizations of on-demand service provider Meituan and e-commerce giant JD.com also surpassed that of Baidu, giving investors additional reasons to look to other major technical companies.

KrASIA is a digital media company focused on technology-driven businesses and trends across the Asia-Pacific region. It is under 36Kr, a tech news portal based in Beijing. Nikkei announced a partnership with 36Kr on May 22, 2019.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media