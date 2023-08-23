Baidu to debut next challenger to ChatGPT by end of the year

HONG KONG -- Chinese search giant Baidu plans to launch Ernie 4, the next version of its generative AI large language model, by the end of this year, CEO and founder Robin Li said Tuesday, ratcheting up the technology race with U.S. competitors.

Baidu released Ernie 3.5 in June, claiming it broadly outperformed OpenAI's ChatGPT 3.5 and beat the more advanced GPT 4 in some Chinese language skills. Ernie Bot, China's first public answer to OpenAI's generative chat bot, was unveiled by Baidu in March.