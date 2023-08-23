ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

Baidu to debut next challenger to ChatGPT by end of the year

Chinese search giant's Q2 sales beat expectations

Baidu claims its Ernie Bot artificial intelligence-powered large language model has outperformed OpenAI's ChatGPT in key metrics.    © Reuters
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese search giant Baidu plans to launch Ernie 4, the next version of its generative AI large language model, by the end of this year, CEO and founder Robin Li said Tuesday, ratcheting up the technology race with U.S. competitors.

Baidu released Ernie 3.5 in June, claiming it broadly outperformed OpenAI's ChatGPT 3.5 and beat the more advanced GPT 4 in some Chinese language skills. Ernie Bot, China's first public answer to OpenAI's generative chat bot, was unveiled by Baidu in March.

Read Next

Latest On China tech

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more