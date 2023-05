HONG KONG -- Though the large language models underpinning viral chatbots such as ChatGPT are more or less probabilistic, providing "appropriate" online content that complies with Chinese regulations is "not a trivial task," Baidu CEO and founder Robin Li says.

Baidu, China's dominant search engine, revealed its Ernie Bot in March, responding to the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. The company is now tapping Ernie to target greater market share in cloud services, online marketing and smart devices.