Baidu to integrate ChatGPT-style Ernie Bot across all operations

HONG KONG -- Chinese search giant Baidu will integrate its ChatGPT-style Ernie Bot across the company's operations after opening it to the public in March, co-founder and CEO Robin Li said Wednesday.

Baidu plans to embed Ernie Bot into its search service first, which the company thinks will attract more users and boost market share "in a profitable manner," Li told analysts in a conference call. Then the company intends to make the bot widely available to its intelligent driving unit and its business partners, and expects "more and more business owners and entrepreneurs" to build their own models and applications on Baidu's AI Cloud.