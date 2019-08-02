ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
China tech

Beijing cleared away 400,000 shared bikes in first half of year

Four of nine companies required to halt or restrict operations

LUNA LIN, KrASIA
  © Reuters

BEIJING -- Local authorities in Beijing have cleared out nearly 400,000 shared-bikes in the first half of 2019, to ease the city's bike-sharing overcapacity.

The city records 1.6 million daily bike-sharing rides on average and only about 30% of all the registered shared-bikes are being used by residents, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport (BMCT), which oversees and regulates the city's bike-share operations.

As of the end of June 2019, BMCT had removed 388,100 shared-bikes from the streets of the capital and asked bike-sharing companies to take them away from the city by the end of this year. Four of the nine companies currently running bike-sharing schemes are required to halt or restrict their operations.

Beijing launched a campaign to reign in the chaotic parking of these bikes in May. Hello Bike and Didi's Qingju Bike were both fined for failing to improve their parking problems.

In a similar campaign last year, Beijing removed more than 400,000 bikes off the streets.

Tencent-backed Mobike and now struggling Ofo became the first bike-sharing platforms to operate in Beijing in 2016 and at the peak of the city's bike-sharing boom in September 2017 Beijing had 16 companies and 2.35 million shared-bikes.

KrASIA is a digital media company focused on technology-driven businesses and trends across the Asia-Pacific region. It is under 36Kr, a tech news portal based in Beijing. Nikkei announced a partnership with 36Kr on May 22, 2019.

