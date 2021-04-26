ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China tech

China antitrust regulator launches probe of Meituan

Food delivery app investigated over exclusive sales deals with merchants

Meituan couriers making deliveries in Shenzhen, China.   © Getty Images
NIKKI SUN, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China's market regulator has launched an antimonopoly investigation against Meituan, the country's largest food delivery and services platform, extending a series of curbs by Beijing to rein in tech companies.

The State Administration for Market Regulation is probing exclusive sales agreements that Meituan has allegedly forced on merchants. It comes after the same regulator imposed a record 18 billion yuan ($2,78 billion) fine on Alibaba Group Holding for a similar practice earlier this month.

According to SAMR's official account on social media platform Weixin, the regulator said it has launched an investigation into Meituan's alleged "picking one from two" requirement, after receiving complaints. The practice forbids merchants from listing their products and services on other platforms, which helps boost a company's dominance in a marketplace.

Meituan said in a statement that it has received the notice from SAMR. "The company will actively cooperate with the investigation by the regulatory bodies ... and fulfill its social responsibilities. The company operates as normal," it said.

Meituan, in which Tencent Holdings holds a 17.7% stake, competes with companies controlled by Alibaba in many domains. It rivals Ele.me in food delivery, Alipay for booking local services such as restaurants and salons, and Taobao for e-commerce.

Meituan is also a leading player in the emerging community group buying business, and has just raised $10 billion from a sale of stock and convertible bonds to bolster its firepower.

