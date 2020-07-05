China chipmaker SMIC plans to raise $6.5bn with Shanghai listing

TAIPEI -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co., China's top contract chipmaker, plans to raise 46.28 billion yuan ($6.55 billion) in what would be the biggest share offering on Shanghai's STAR market for tech companies.

If successful, the listing at a price of 27.46 yuan per share would value the Beijing-backed chipmaker at approximately 196 billion yuan ($27.75 billion). It would put it among the top 5 tech stocks in the country by market capitalization.

The offering of 25% of SMIC's shares would also stimulate interest in STAR, which opened a year ago aspiring to become a "Chinese Nasdaq" as a venue for the domestic tech sector to raise equity.

The valuation for the planned listing is higher than SMIC's market capitalization of $24.4 billion in Hong Kong as the end of last Friday. It would give SMIC a market capitalization similar to BYD and Saic Motor, China's two biggest automakers.

The listing is expected to take place this month. SMIC has gained regulatory approval for the listing in only 19 days, showing how keen China is to help the company to become a national chip champion as the country tries to become more self-reliant in semiconductors amid geopolitical tension with the U.S.

The contract chipmaker is a beneficiary of Beijing's desire to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, sparked by Washington's clampdown on several key Chinese tech companies including Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision and others.

Huawei has shifted some mid-to-low end chips to SMIC and asked its other chip suppliers to shift manufacturing to China, sources told the Nikkei Asian Review, helping to boost local chip manufacturers' business.

SMIC has more than doubled its capital expenditure to $4.2 billion for 2020 in a move to gear up its tech capability, while it reported better than expected earnings in the first half of 2020.

The company's shares in Hong Kong have surged more than 178% this year. In 2019 SMIC generated $3.12 billion in revenues, compared with $3.36 billion in 2018.

The plan to relist on STAR comes after SMIC delisted itself from the New York Stock Exchange last June, where trading in its shares was low, in a move to avoid further American regulatory scrutiny.

The U.S. Senate this May passed a bill that could ban many Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. exchanges or raising money from American investors, unless they allow U.S. authorities to audit their financial statements for three consecutive years and prove they are not controlled by any foreign governments.

SMIC, which was founded in 2000 and counts Huawei, Goodix, Qualcomm and many local Chinese chip developers as clients, is China's biggest hope of challenging market leaders including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics.

While its technology lags behind the likes of TSMC, SMIC has been hiring industry veterans from its competitors. Its co-CEO since the end of 2017 is Liang Mong-song, an ex-TSMC and Samsung executive.

TSMC is the no.1 player in the so-called foundry market -- that is, making chips for other companies such as Apple and Huawei. It has a market share of more than 50%, according to data from research company Trendforce. SMIC had about 5% of the market for the April-June quarter.

In its offer prospectus, SMIC has flagged many business risks ranging from tech gaps with market leaders to geopolitical tension and potential problems in obtaining foreign chip-production equipment and materials. For example Washington's move to require non-American chip suppliers to apply for licenses if using U.S. tools to supply Huawei, SMIC's key customer, could have significant business impacts.

"The impact of the export control regulations is not immediately clear ... however, the U.S.-China trade frictions could limit our ability to serve certain customers and lead to a reduction of orders," SMIC said in its prospectus. "Our company still relies heavily on foreign chip-production materials and core chip-production equipment."

The shipment of advanced chip-making equipment from Netherlands-based ASML, the largest European chip equipment maker, to SMIC, was put on hold due to U.S. pressure, Nikkei reported last November.

Other Chinese chip-related companies have also recently filed to list on the STAR Market, including Bestechnic, a key Bluetooth chip startup, and Cambricon Technologies, a Beijing-backed artificial intelligence chip developer. Both are key Huawei suppliers.

One of China's essential goals in establishing the STAR board last year was to improve access to capital for the country's strategic chipmakers.

Roger Sheng, a Shanghai-based analyst at research company Gartner, told the Nikkei Asian Review that SMIC's case showed the Chinese government's commitment to persuading more domestic tech innovators to stay at home.

"In the near future, given the U.S.-China conflicts, it's inevitable that Chinese tech companies will definitely decelerate from listing in the U.S.," said Sheng. "The Shanghai STAR market -- the Chinese version of Nasdaq -- [would] be a magnet for these players."