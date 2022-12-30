ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

China dims hopes of lighter touch on education companies

Beijing reiterates ban on for-profit tutoring but softens tone toward tech players

Education-related businesses in China have had a rough year and a half following Beijing's sudden crackdown on for-profit tutoring companies in July 2021.    © Getty Images
CISSY ZHOU and ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- Hopes that China was softening its stance on companies in the education sector have been dealt a blow after Beijing reiterated that private tutoring companies are banned from making a profit.

The statement on Thursday followed a two-week window in which shares in education companies rallied, fueled by a notice from the State Council on Dec. 14 highlighting the need to "encourage social forces to provide diversified education services," "execute overall regulation on the after-school tutorial sector" and "support Chinese-foreign cooperative educational projects."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close