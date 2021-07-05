ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China tech

China extends probes of US-listed tech groups after curbs on Didi

Shares in SoftBank hit by action against ride-hailing app days after landmark IPO

Didi has been told to remove its app from China app stores.   © Getty Images
WATARU SUZUKI and NARAYANAN SOMASUNDARAM, Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO/HONG KONG -- Beijing's cyber regulator has deepened the turmoil in the country's tech sector by announcing reviews of two more companies that recently listed in the U.S., a day after unveiling curbs on ridehailer Didi Global in the wake of its $4.3 billion New York IPO.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said on Monday that it was carrying out reviews of Huochebang and Yunmanman, which are owned by Full Truck Alliance, and Boss Zhipin, a recruitment site owned by Kanzhun.

Kanzhun, which raised $912 million, listed in the U.S. in June. Full Truck Alliance, colloquially referred to as China's "Uber for trucks", also listed in the U.S. last month after taking in $1.6 billion.

The moves extend a crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies by the CAC, an increasingly prominent regulator that on Sunday ordered Didi to remove its app from app stores, accusing the company of serious violations of laws on collecting and using personal data.

The move casts a shadow over Didi, which listed in the U.S. on June 30 and is heavily dependent on China for its profits.

The regulator's action triggered a sharp sell-off in shares of Japan's SoftBank Group, which is the biggest outside investor in Didi and also a backer of Full Truck Alliance.

Shares in SoftBank fell more than 5% on Monday morning.

Didi is one of SoftBank's biggest bets in China. The Japanese tech investor poured nearly $11 billion into the company before it went public in the U.S. on June 30.

SoftBank's Vision Fund has a 20.2% stake in Didi, according to filings, while the Vision Fund also held a 20.3% stake in Full Truck Alliance when it went public on June 22.

The regulator had announced a review of Didi late on Friday, sending Didi's shares down more than 5% in New York. They closed at $15.53, having begun trading at $14 on June 30. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday.

Monday's decline brought SoftBank shares to their lowest level since December. They are down about 30% from their high for the year in March.

Shares in Tencent, which backs all three companies under investigation, dropped 1.9% in Hong Kong.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more