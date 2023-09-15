ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

China leads high-tech research in 80% of critical fields: report

Aggressive investment puts country far ahead of U.S., Europe, Japan

Military vehicles during a parade in Beijing carry hypersonic missiles, one of many high-tech fields where China leads the world.   © Reuters
KAORU TAKATSUKI, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- China leads advanced technological research in 80% of critical fields including hypersonics and underwater drones, a report from an Australian think tank shows, as the country pulls ahead of the U.S., Europe and Japan through state-led investment.

Out of 23 technologies analyzed by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), China leads research in 19. The rankings are based on the 10% most cited academic papers among 2.2 million published between 2018 and 2022, with a focus on fields considered key to the trilateral security partnership among the U.S., the U.K. and Australia, or AUKUS.

