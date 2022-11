TOKYO -- China is on track to control 43% of global OLED panel production capacity, putting it in striking distance of the South Korean competition.

Chinese panel makers BOE Technology Group and TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT) have ramped up output since around 2019, thanks to generous state subsidies, as China chases South Korea's projected 55% share for 2022 in an October estimate by U.S. market intelligence firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).