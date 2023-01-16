China ride-hailer Didi says it can register new users again

HONG KONG -- China's Didi Global is once again allowed to register new users for its ride-hailing app after an 18-month freeze, a sign that Beijing may be wrapping up its crackdown on the company.

In a statement posted on Monday on its official Weibo social media account, Didi said its main ride hailing app Didi Chuxing is back in service, effective immediately. The company also pledged to take effective measures to ensure "the safety of the platform and big data security," as well as "maintain national network security."