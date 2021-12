Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

GUANGZHOU -- Leading Chinese search provider Baidu opened its self-developed metaverse to the public Monday, allowing users to interact and visit virtual locations through avatars.

Individuals navigate Baidu's XiRang metaverse via smartphone or PC by using a controller. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)

XiRang contains tourist sites and venues for virtual meetings

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30