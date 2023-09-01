China's Honor unveils 'thinnest' foldable phone amid market slowdown

TAIPEI -- Chinese smartphone maker Honor is betting big on foldable phones -- the only segment of the smartphone market that is growing this year -- with hopes of expanding in markets in Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific.

Honor unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone at the annual IFA tech show in Berlin on Friday. Dubbed Magic V2, the phone is by far the "thinnest and lightest" in the market, the company said. It weighs just 231 grams, less than ordinary premium smartphones such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung S23 Ultra.