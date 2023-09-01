ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

China's Honor unveils 'thinnest' foldable phone amid market slowdown

Smartphone maker focuses on expansion in Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific

Honor launched its latest foldable smartphone in Berlin on Sept. 1, describing it as thinner and lighter than any other on the market. (Photo courtesy of Honor) 
CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondents | Europe

TAIPEI -- Chinese smartphone maker Honor is betting big on foldable phones -- the only segment of the smartphone market that is growing this year -- with hopes of expanding in markets in Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific.

Honor unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone at the annual IFA tech show in Berlin on Friday. Dubbed Magic V2, the phone is by far the "thinnest and lightest" in the market, the company said. It weighs just 231 grams, less than ordinary premium smartphones such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung S23 Ultra.

