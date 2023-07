GUANGZHOU -- Mango TV, the Chinese streaming platform controlled by a state-run broadcasting service, has managed to more than double monthly users to 280 million people over four years on the strength of its popular reality shows.

Mango TV started streaming the fourth and newest season of the popular talent show "Ride the Wind" on May 5. The program garnered 3.8 billion views as of June 15, according to analytics company Beacon Research.