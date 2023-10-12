China's Nio and Geely seek edge with smartphones on wheels

SHANGHAI -- Electric-vehicle startup Nio and fellow Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group are betting on smartphones that integrate closely with their cars as a way to stand out in a highly competitive market.

The recently announced Nio Phone can unlock car doors and turn on the air conditioner. Its built-in Nomi artificial intelligence assistant closes the trunk on a voice command. Nomi even accepts inexact phrasing. Tell it that "I'd like to change my battery," and it searches for nearby battery-swapping stations.