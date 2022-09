HONG KONG -- Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo has quietly launched in the U.S., aiming to crack a market dominated by Amazon but where China's fast-fashion heavyweight Shein is also making inroads.

Pinduoduo has kept its American expansion extremely low-profile. The company has not made any public announcement or comment on the launch of Temu -- the first overseas expansion of the Tencent-backed platform -- which went live for U.S. users on Thursday local time.