China tech

China's Wingtech aims to shake up Apple's supply chain

An inside look at the company's massive production campus in Yunnan Province

Wingtech has a massive manufacturing campus near Kunming in China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Shunsuke Tabeta)
CHENG TING-FANG, LAULY LI and SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writers | China

TAIPEI/KUNMING, China -- A 40-kilometer drive south from Kunming, the capital of China's southwestern Yunnan Province, recruiters are scrambling to find tens of thousands of workers to staff Wingtech Technology's expanded production facility, a sprawling campus that the company hopes will eventually supply Apple.

"We are recruiting aggressively. For phase two of the complex alone, we initially thought we needed to hire about 15,000 workers, but we just learned that the hiring target will have to increase to more than 20,000," a local recruiter told Nikkei Asia. "My colleagues and I are campaigning around many cities and schools in Yunnan and working with local governments to bring in more workforce."

