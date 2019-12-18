China's Xiaomi faces uphill battle to repeat India success in Japan

TOKYO -- Xiaomi may hail from the world's largest smartphone market -- China -- but it has become one of the biggest handset makers largely by virtue of international expansion.

Its recent decision to enter Japan will test the limits of its strategy in the age of the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Xiaomi has a presence in over 90 countries or territories and says it ranks in the top five in 42, including Indonesia and Myanmar. India, where it holds a leading share of around 30%, is its No. 1 market -- even ahead of its home turf.

Founded in 2010, its word-of-mouth-driven marketing tactics helped make it a global contender in a span of about five years. And while premium phone prices seem to climb ever higher, Xiaomi's affordable models appeal to consumers in emerging economies.

But Japan presents a different challenge. Here, the aging and shrinking population makes market growth unlikely. Smartphone shipments decreased 1.8% in the second quarter of 2019, to 6.93 million units, according to IDC. Apple and its upmarket phones captured the biggest share of 37.8%, with Japanese makers divvying up much of the rest.

Other Chinese manufacturers like Huawei -- the poster company for China's tech emergence and a favorite target of U.S. President Donald Trump -- was not in Japan's top five despite its attempts at growth. Neither was Oppo, which has released a TV commercial featuring a well-known Japanese actress.

Their struggles to win over Japanese consumers despite their higher profiles do not bode well for Xiaomi, which announced it was joining the fray on Dec. 9.

Xiaomi's unique approach to selling itself was detailed in a 2014 book by one of its marketing executives, called "Sense of Participation" with the subtitle, "The Manual of Word-of-Mouth Marketing of Xiaomi."

The book explained how the company used the power of the internet to generate consumer excitement. In a preface, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun described this with his favorite aphorism: "Even a pig can fly in a typhoon."

The "pig" stood for Xiaomi while the "typhoon" was the whirlwind of online chatter.

At that time, Weibo -- China's answer to Twitter -- and the WeChat messaging app were spreading fast. Xiaomi tapped into the social networks, using over-the-top promotional events and forming a fan club to attract young users. Huge numbers of "shares" strengthened its brand power in a short period.

The company extended this strategy to India with impressive results. It also took advantage of price wars between U.S. and Indian e-commerce companies Amazon.com and Flipkart.

But can any of this work in a more mature market like Japan?

Even in China, the Xiaomi way has proved less effective in the past few years, prompting the company to resort to more conventional methods like opening a nationwide store network dubbed House of Xiaomi. Lately, a surge of patriotic support for Huawei in the face of Trump's pressure has also created a headwind for domestic competitors like Xiaomi.

This makes Xiaomi's bet on Japan all the more critical.

If the company can crack the Japanese market and eat into the shares of the established manufacturers, it could establish a beachhead for advancing into other developed economies. But it will not be easy.