GUANGZHOU -- In China, flying car makers are fast preparing to take their business into the mainstream in line with the government's agenda to support the emerging industry.

"The full-fledged commercialization of flying cars in China will begin in either 2025 or 2026," Guo Liang, CEO of Chinese flying car developer Aerofugia, said at a tech expo in Macao earlier this month. "The revolution will surpass the electrification of cars."