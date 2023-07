SHANGHAI -- Apple created quite the buzz when it announced it would hold its livestreaming event on China's Tmall online marketplace during the country's annual "618" midyear shopping festival.

When the event went live at 7 p.m. on May 31, the U.S. tech company known for its disruptive innovations shook up China's mainstay "live commerce" culture by having employees pitch iPhones and other familiar gadgets instead of influencers with legions of followers.