China's online grocers fight for survival in overcrowded market

GUANGZHOU -- After expanding fivefold in as many years, China's market for online grocery deliveries is at a crossroads as it faces a debilitating price war and worker shortage.

The fall of Missfresh, a pioneer in online grocery delivery, shows just how competitive the market has become. This month, the Beijing Consumer Association ordered Missfresh to appropriately handle complaints and announce a plan to refund its customers. The startup, once valued at $3 billion, had recently come under fire for failing to return fees charged through its app.