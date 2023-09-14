ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China's shortfall in AI tech talent estimated in the millions

Worker shortage casts shadow over generative AI boom

SenseTime exhibits an AI image generation program at a July event in Shanghai. (Photo by Tomoko Wakabayashi)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- China faces a shortage of millions of artificial intelligence professionals just as generative AI projects kick into full gear.

"Along with large tech companies, startups, financial firms and others are looking for superior AI talent," said Angus Chen, head of AI staffing at Shanghai-based recruiting firm ManGo Associates. "Many candidates receive offers from multiple companies, and some have decided to go with another company even after we spent months preparing to connect them with a particular business."

