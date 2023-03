SHANGHAI -- China said Friday it "has never and will not" demand that TikTok hand over information about its millions of American users, after U.S. lawmakers grilled the popular video app's CEO about data security.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning rejected concerns that TikTok was a risk to U.S. national security, amid growing calls to ban the app in the U.S., where it has about 150 million monthly active users.