ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
China tech

China startup finds growth with $765 cancer-screening kit

Genetron rides COVID tailwind as health awareness rises and population ages

Genetron CEO Sizhen Wang says the pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of genetic testing for the prevention and treatment of major diseases. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)
YUSUKE HINATA, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU, China -- A Chinese startup that provides cancer risk diagnosis and other services is showing rapid growth as the country's aging population, shocked by the novel coronavirus, is beginning to take its health more seriously.

Genetron Health, whose kits offer more gene-analysis reagents than competitors' products, is generating wide-ranging demand as Chinese grow increasingly aware of the importance of early detection in the treatment of cancer.

The company's cancer screening test kits are easy to use. Users spit into a container, seal the container and shake it several times so that their saliva mixes with a reagent. They send the specimen to an analysis center and in about 30 days receive a report on their risk of developing cancers.

The test kit sells for 4,999 yuan ($765) on an e-commerce site. The service can examine 23 types of genes to determine whether there is the risk of developing eight types of cancers, including stomach, colon and ovary cancers, according to Genetron.

The company's strength is in the precision and type of products used in its kits. It offers seven types of in vitro diagnostic products certified by China's pharmaceutical authorities, compared with one to three types offered by rival companies.

Its sales grew 40% to over 320 million yuan ($48.9 million) in 2019, though operating losses amounted to 300 million yuan because of increasing upfront investments.

Genetron in June raised $261 million by going public on the Nasdaq market in the U.S. It is using the funds for research and development as well as sales promotions as it endeavors to expand its market share.

In China, 4.4 million people developed cancer in 2019, a figure that is expected to be 10% higher in 2023.

After the new coronavirus struck, "a renewed recognition arose on how important genetic testing is for the prevention and treatment of serious diseases," Genetron CEO Sizhen Wang said.

As Chinese grow more concerned about the potential disruptions to their lives that diseases pose, competition among businesses that offer testing and early treatment is likely to intensify.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close