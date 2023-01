HONG KONG -- China will launch a state-owned transportation platform that includes ride-hailing and flight services, state media has announced, as Beijing continues to keep a tight grip on the country's tech sector.

Qiangguo Jiaotong, which translates literally to "The Strong Country's Transportation," has completed internal testing and will soon launch its ride-hailing service for the public, Beijing Daily, the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece, said on Wednesday.