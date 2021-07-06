ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China tech

China to put overseas-listed companies on shorter leash

Tougher oversight follows probe into ride-hailer Didi after US IPO

Didi shares slumped as much as 25% in U.S. pre-market trade ahead of their first session since the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the company's app be removed from app stores.   © Reuters
NORIYUKI DOI, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China said Tuesday it will ramp up supervision of foreign listings by Chinese companies, citing concerns about information security, after authorities launched investigations of U.S.-listed tech names including Didi Global.

Authorities will crack down on illegal activity in the securities market, China's State Council cabinet and the Communist Party's General Office said in a joint opinion released via Xinhua News Agency. Beijing will put in place legislation and rules on cross-border data flows and management of sensitive information, they said.

While no details of the proposals have been revealed, Beijing's tougher stance appears certain to have an influence on Chinese companies weighing overseas IPOs.

Increased scrutiny of overseas listings could discourage the trend of companies like tech giant Alibaba Group Holding tapping foreign markets' greater fundraising potential.

The move comes on the heels of the announcement of investigations into three technology companies -- including Didi, China's top ride-hailer -- that listed in the U.S. last month. The Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday barred app stores from carrying Didi's app, accusing the company of illegal collection of user data.

China implemented regulations in 2009 requiring companies listed outside the country to protect state secrets. With other types of data such as activity and transaction records becoming more important, authorities likely see a need for broader rules.

In an editorial this week, the Communist Party-backed Global Times expressed concern about the risk of data leaks.

"For companies like Didi which have gotten listed in the U.S. market and whose largest and second-largest shareholders are foreign companies, China should more strictly supervise their information security to protect both personal data security and national security," the editorial said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more