China to put overseas-listed companies on shorter leash

SHANGHAI -- China said Tuesday it will ramp up supervision of foreign listings by Chinese companies, citing concerns about information security, after authorities launched investigations of U.S.-listed tech names including Didi Global.

Authorities will crack down on illegal activity in the securities market, China's State Council cabinet and the Communist Party's General Office said in a joint opinion released via Xinhua News Agency. Beijing will put in place legislation and rules on cross-border data flows and management of sensitive information, they said.

While no details of the proposals have been revealed, Beijing's tougher stance appears certain to have an influence on Chinese companies weighing overseas IPOs.

Increased scrutiny of overseas listings could discourage the trend of companies like tech giant Alibaba Group Holding tapping foreign markets' greater fundraising potential.

The move comes on the heels of the announcement of investigations into three technology companies -- including Didi, China's top ride-hailer -- that listed in the U.S. last month. The Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday barred app stores from carrying Didi's app, accusing the company of illegal collection of user data.

China implemented regulations in 2009 requiring companies listed outside the country to protect state secrets. With other types of data such as activity and transaction records becoming more important, authorities likely see a need for broader rules.

In an editorial this week, the Communist Party-backed Global Times expressed concern about the risk of data leaks.

"For companies like Didi which have gotten listed in the U.S. market and whose largest and second-largest shareholders are foreign companies, China should more strictly supervise their information security to protect both personal data security and national security," the editorial said.