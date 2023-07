SHANGHAI -- Humanoid robots performed the Buddhist dance of the Thousand-hand Goddess of Mercy and shot a basketball cleanly through a hoop, while intelligent robot dogs marched in unison as they prepared for a patrol.

Such sights were among the highlights at a three-day artificial intelligence event in Shanghai ending Saturday, which underscored China's ambition to develop machines that can replicate humans, at a time of geopolitical tensions with the U.S. and its allies.