HONG KONG -- Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are among the Chinese tech giants preparing to announce their first quarterly results since Beijing abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy in late December.

PDD Holdings (formerly Pinduoduo), Meituan and Netease are also gearing up for an earnings season that is expected to focus on the post-pandemic economy, the mood among regulators and hype over ChatGPT.