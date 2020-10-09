Chinese unicorn shapes OLED future with flexible displays

GUANGZHOU -- Royole, a Chinese maker of organic light-emitting diode displays and one of about 10 unicorns based in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, is aiming to accelerate growth via investments as it tries to strengthen its hold in the market for flexible displays.

Investors in the unicorn -- a startup with a valuation of at least $1 billion -- are pinning hopes on Royole's business of embedding flexible displays into various locations and devices, which could push the company's potential valuation is reportedly worth $6 billion.

At Royole's nearly 100,000 sq.-meter plant on the outskirts of Shenzhen, there are few employees around production lines and most of the processes are automated. The company says it has the capacity to churn out 2.8 million 8-inch displays a year.

"The novel coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected smartphone sales, but as a result of the spread of remote education, there are chances that sales of [the] RoWrite smart writing series -- which can digitize and share handwritten ideas, notes, and drawings on smartphones and other devices -- will increase," Royole chairman and CEO Bill Liu told Nikkei. "The pandemic gave us an opportunity to seriously think of ways to survive and grow."

Royole started operating the display plant in 2018, investing between 6 and 7 billion yuan on it. Many empty spaces in the plant are reserved for the second phase of construction, which is scheduled to start in 2021. The company plans to spend another 5 billion yuan to nearly triple its production capacity to 8.8 million displays by as early as 2022.

A woman touches a flexible display at Royole’s showroom. The Chinese startup hopes that its flexible displays will be adopted in various products, including appliances and clothes. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)

Royole was founded in 2012 after Liu, who had majored in engineering at China's Tsinghua University and Stanford University in the U.S., worked at IBM's research center for three years.

Royole became known worldwide after it released "FlexPai", the world's first commercial foldable smartphone in 2018, ahead of models from South Korea's Samsung Electronics and China's Huawei Technologies.

Royole's flexible displays are mostly used in smartphones, but the company is trying to diversify its products by teaming up with various companies. For example, the company has partnered with French luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and French aircraft maker Airbus to develop products making use of the characteristics of its flexible displays.

For example, Royole has created handbags featuring flexible displays on the side and has also developed a display screen that is easy to use on a plane. Liu said he expected the company would receive orders from Airbus in 2023 and beyond.

Royole's strength lies in its ability to develop unique materials for thin-film transistors (TFTs). The company's TFTs are more durable and cheaper than low-temperature polysilicon thin-film transistor LCDs.

"Replacing a broken smartphone display usually costs 5,000 yuan to 7,000 yuan ($736 to $1,030), but we will do it for 2,000 yuan," Liu said. "With improved capacity, we will be able to lower the display cost even further in the future."

Royole chairman and chief executive Bill Liu. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)

But Royole's share of the global OLED displays market is still small, as the market is dominated by big groups like Samsung Electronics and China's BOE Technology Group.

The company has been repeatedly reported that they are seeking to be public. But the success of an IPO will depend on whether the company can win over more customers and expand its business.

Part of its expansion plans focus on increasing demand for its flexible displays in six major industries, including smart transportation, entertainment, education, home furnishings and office. But speed will be of the essence if it is to succeed.