ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
China tech

Huawei races to debut HiCar connected-car tech this year

Mobile app platform offers crash avoidance and remote control

TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer
Huawei is developing technology for connected cars like this one with Audi. (Photo courtesy of Huawei)

GUANGZHOU -- China's Huawei Technologies looks to roll out a system this year that lets motorists use navigation, voice assistance and other apps from their phones on the digital dashboard in their cars.

Huawei's HiCar platform will allow users to operate the vehicle's air conditioner and doors with their phones while offering a feature to help prevent crashes. These controls go beyond onboard entertainment and require the company to work with automakers.

The world's second-largest smartphone maker has teamed with big players such as Chinese electric-vehicle producer BYD and Germany's Audi, seeking to build a new income source in the fast-growing market of connected autos amid a global slowdown in phone demand.

BYD's Han electric vehicle, to be released as early as June, will feature the fruits of collaboration with Huawei, an executive with the automaker said recently.

Huawei is also developing 5G automotive communications equipment and a cloud computing service dedicated to autonomous driving. The company has tied up on technology development with over 30 automakers, including Chinese state-owned SAIC Motor.

Chinese demand for new cars remains soft. But the country is the world's biggest electric-vehicle market, a field expected to continue growing in the medium to long term.

Huawei wants to capitalize on this growth to offset the declining sales of smartphones. Global shipments fell for three straight years through 2019, U.S. research company IDC says, and the figures appear certain to take a beating this year from the coronavirus pandemic.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close