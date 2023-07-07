Huawei unveils latest AI model as ChatGPT boom rolls on

TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies on Friday released a new version of its artificial intelligence model for cloud computing services, its latest move to keep up with the generative AI boom kicked off by ChatGPT even as the Chinese company struggles with a U.S. clampdown that limits its access to important computing hardware.

Huawei Cloud, the company's cloud computing solutions unit, said its AI model takes a different approach than Open AI's ChatGPT, a chatbot that answers questions and compiles humanlike responses to text prompts. Dubbed Pangu Model 3.0, the new offering is aimed at meeting the needs of specific industries and tackling problems in operations, product R&D and software engineering, according to the company.