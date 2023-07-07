ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

Huawei unveils latest AI model as ChatGPT boom rolls on

China tech titan says its cloud computing is based on own hardware, chips

A Huawei display at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai as it opened on July 6.   © Getty Images
CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondents | China

TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies on Friday released a new version of its artificial intelligence model for cloud computing services, its latest move to keep up with the generative AI boom kicked off by ChatGPT even as the Chinese company struggles with a U.S. clampdown that limits its access to important computing hardware.

Huawei Cloud, the company's cloud computing solutions unit, said its AI model takes a different approach than Open AI's ChatGPT, a chatbot that answers questions and compiles humanlike responses to text prompts. Dubbed Pangu Model 3.0, the new offering is aimed at meeting the needs of specific industries and tackling problems in operations, product R&D and software engineering, according to the company.

