ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

Huawei 'working extra hours' to meet surging smartphone demand

Chinese tech giant quiet on 5G specs but says displays, earbuds use its own chips

Huawei's autumn launch event was highly anticipated after the company quietly put its Mate 60 Pro on sale in late August. (Screenshot from video of Huawei launch event)
CHENG TING-FANG and CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writers | China

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- Huawei said on Monday it was "working extra hours" to meet surging domestic demand for its smartphones after the Chinese tech company last month quietly unveiled its first 5G-capable handset, despite U.S. sanctions that had cut off vital chip supplies since 2020.

"We thank all our national people for their strong support," said Richard Yu, CEO of the consumer business group, at a launch event. "Currently, we are urgently working extra hours to manufacture our handsets to allow more users to get to experience our products," he added, suggesting that the company was struggling to meet demand for its latest Mate 60 Pro, Mate X5 and Mate 60 models.

Read Next

Latest On China tech

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more