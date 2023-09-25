Huawei 'working extra hours' to meet surging smartphone demand

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- Huawei said on Monday it was "working extra hours" to meet surging domestic demand for its smartphones after the Chinese tech company last month quietly unveiled its first 5G-capable handset, despite U.S. sanctions that had cut off vital chip supplies since 2020.

"We thank all our national people for their strong support," said Richard Yu, CEO of the consumer business group, at a launch event. "Currently, we are urgently working extra hours to manufacture our handsets to allow more users to get to experience our products," he added, suggesting that the company was struggling to meet demand for its latest Mate 60 Pro, Mate X5 and Mate 60 models.