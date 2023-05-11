JD.com CEO Xu Lei to step down after only 1 year at post

HONG KONG -- JD.com's Xu Lei is to step down as chief executive after only one year at the post, handing the role to Chief Financial Officer Sandy Xu.
The Chinese e-commerce group on Thursday cited "personal reasons" for the CEO's departure.
Leadership change comes as Chinese e-retailer's Q1 results beat expectations
