ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

JD.com CEO Xu Lei to step down after only 1 year at post

Leadership change comes as Chinese e-retailer's Q1 results beat expectations

Xu Lei became JD.com's CEO in April 2022 after serving as chief marketing officer and head of JD Wireless. He will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Sandy Xu. (Photo by VCG via Getty Images)
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- JD.com's Xu Lei is to step down as chief executive after only one year at the post, handing the role to Chief Financial Officer Sandy Xu.

The Chinese e-commerce group on Thursday cited "personal reasons" for the CEO's departure.

Read Next

Latest On China tech

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close