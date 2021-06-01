ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China tech

JD.com debuts chartered cargo flights to Thailand

Cross-border online shipments to be delivered in 48 hours

A cargo aircraft chartered by JD.com for flights between Shenzhen and Bangkok. (Photo courtesy of the company)
MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has begun chartered cargo flights connecting its home country to Thailand, looking to fulfill online orders involving shipments between the two countries within 48 hours.

The three round-trip flights weekly between Shenzhen's Bao'an International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok represent JD's first such chartered links in the Asia-Pacific region, the company said.

"We see enormous potential in Southeast Asia, and this is just the first step," Stard Huang, who heads JD's international logistics business, said in a release.

In Thailand, JD has partnered with the country's leading retail conglomerate, Central Group, to run the online shopping platform JD Central.

JD mainly ships daily necessities and small household electronics from China to Thailand through JD Central. Shipments from Thailand to China consist largely of fresh produce and automotive parts, JD said in Friday's announcement.

Online orders have exploded in Thailand during the coronavirus pandemic. JD Central's sales for 2020 nearly tripled from the previous year, the Bangkok Post reports. JD plans to raise its competitive advantage by enhancing its distribution network.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more