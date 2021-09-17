ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China tech

JD.com's first brick-and-mortar mall set to open in Xi'an

VR and interactive elements intended to forge e-commerce synergies

JD Mall will offer interactive shopping experiences, including through the use of virtual reality. (Photo courtesy of JD.com)
NAOKI MATSUDA, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- Chinese e-tailer JD.com opens its first brick-and-mortar mall this month in the city of Xi'an, looking to further blend online and offline retail operations.

The JD Mall officially opens Sept. 30, selling 200,000 items across an area of over 40,000 sq. meters in the central Chinese city. Tenants range from electronics companies like Huawei Technologies and Haier to restaurants and home goods stores.

The mall will include beauty and health shops with interactive components as well as virtual reality experiences. By offering an immersive experience, JD.com hopes to promote products in a way that is difficult to convey through a screen and woo customers for its online platform as well.

JD.com has made inroads into physical retail recently through grocery and convenience stores, and the company will apply this know-how to the JD Mall.

Other Chinese tech companies are turning to brick-and-mortar operations as well. Alibaba Group Holding opened a large shopping center in Hangzhou in 2018. The company operates the Hema supermarket chain and other physical stores, and it took control of hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail in 2020.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more