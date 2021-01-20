Jack Ma resurfaces in video after three-month absence

HONG KONG -- Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding, surfaced on Wednesday in his first public appearance since a controversial speech in late October that led to the suspension of the mega initial public offering of Ant Group.

In a 50-second video clip published on the Zhejiang Newspaper Media Holding Group website, Ma, in a casual dark blue sweatshirt, addressed a meeting of village teachers.

In what appeared to be a livestream, Ma, a former English teacher, expressed regret that because of the coronavirus pandemic he could not meet the village teachers who were to have gathered for a ceremony in Sanya on the island province of Hainan.

In recent months, Ma said, "My colleagues and I have been studying and thinking, and we have become more determined to devote ourselves to education and public welfare."

The technology tycoon has long been enthusiastic about promoting rural education, promising to focus on the area when he retired as chairman of Alibaba in 2019. Ma, for some time, has regularly greeted rural teachers for an award ceremony held around this time of year.

A spokesperson for Ma's foundation confirmed that Ma joined the annual award ceremony on Wednesday. Alibaba's shares jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong to HK$270 in afternoon trading following the release of the video.

Ma has been out of public view since October, fueling speculation that he had been detained as different government agencies announced probes and restrictions on Alibaba and Ant. Some media have reported that he was advised not to leave the mainland.

Ant and Alibaba both are based in Hangzhou, Zheijang's provincial capital, but it is unclear where the video was filmed. Ant is an Alibaba spinoff in which Ma is a controlling shareholder.

Alibaba has lost nearly one-third of its market value since Ma's October speech, in which he likened traditional banks to pawnshops and labeled the existing financial regulatory framework an "old people's club." While Ma relinquished himself from day-to-day management roles a while ago, he is still seen as the face of Alibaba and Ant.

Days after the speech, regulators abruptly suspended Ant's IPO, which was expected to raise up to $39.6 billion in a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. China's market regulator also launched an anti-competitive investigation against Alibaba and fined the company for failing to report its previous acquisitions with authorities.

Ma, who had been China's richest individual until the speech, lost billions of dollars of his personal wealth due to the slump in Alibaba's shares, pushing him to the No. 4 position on the country's list of wealthiest individuals, according to Hurun Report.

A series of regulatory action against Alibaba and other internet companies over the past few months is seen as a signal that Chinese authorities are moving to rein in the growing power of tech giants, whose services have penetrated almost every aspect of life in China.

The shift in the government stance's sent shares of major Chinese internet companies, including Tencent Holdings, Meituan and JD.com, down as investors anticipated slower growth in a tougher regulatory environment.