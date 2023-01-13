ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

Just how over is China's tech crackdown? It depends who you ask

Optimistic investors push up share prices, but analysts say Beijing's grip not easing

Commuters in Shanghai examine their smartphones. While Beijing has taken a softer tone after two years of crackdowns on the tech sector, experts say it is simply prioritizing the struggling economy.   © Getty Images
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- It has been a good few weeks for China's tech sector, from a regulatory point of view. Gaming groups Tencent Holdings and NetEase both received long-awaited approvals for imported titles, fintech group Ant Group got the greenlight for its consumer lending unit to raise more money, and two communist party officials pledged "unswerving" support to Alibaba Group Holding and Ant, its fintech affiliate.

So when China's top banking regulator said over the weekend that a two-year long crackdown on internet companies was "basically complete," it is small wonder that investors cheered. Shares in some of the country's biggest tech companies, including Tencent and Alibaba, have recently hit six-month highs.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close