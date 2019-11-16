ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
China tech

Lenovo brandishes folding-screen PCs and phones

Computer leader trots out innovative hardware at Beijing event

SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer
Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing shows off the company's foldable PC at the Lenovo Tech World event in Beijing on Nov. 15.   © Reuters

BEIJING -- Folding-screen personal computers and smartphones got time in the sun at Lenovo Group's annual Tech World event that ended here Friday.

The new addition to the ThinkPad X1 family is the world's first foldable PC, the Chinese computer maker boasts. It opens into a tablet and closes up notebook-style by virtue of a bendable 13.3-inch display that uses organic light-emitting diodes. The device is expected to go on sale in late 2020, but its price has not been announced.

The smartphone, reminiscent of old-style flip phones, sports a 6.2-inch display when opened. It revives the Motorola Razr brand that Lenovo acquired from Google in 2014. Lenovo will start taking preorders in late December, with sales to begin in January at $1,499.

Favorable business conditions have spurred Lenovo to move aggressively on new products. It ranked No. 1 in global PC shipments in the July-September quarter. The formerly faltering smartphone business has been on a profitable trend as well.

Lenovo also touted a PC with 5G wireless capabilities.

The company has an abundance of information technology products that connect directly with consumers, making it possible to provide solutions utilizing big data and other technologies, Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing said.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media