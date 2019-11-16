Lenovo brandishes folding-screen PCs and phones

BEIJING -- Folding-screen personal computers and smartphones got time in the sun at Lenovo Group's annual Tech World event that ended here Friday.

The new addition to the ThinkPad X1 family is the world's first foldable PC, the Chinese computer maker boasts. It opens into a tablet and closes up notebook-style by virtue of a bendable 13.3-inch display that uses organic light-emitting diodes. The device is expected to go on sale in late 2020, but its price has not been announced.

The smartphone, reminiscent of old-style flip phones, sports a 6.2-inch display when opened. It revives the Motorola Razr brand that Lenovo acquired from Google in 2014. Lenovo will start taking preorders in late December, with sales to begin in January at $1,499.

Favorable business conditions have spurred Lenovo to move aggressively on new products. It ranked No. 1 in global PC shipments in the July-September quarter. The formerly faltering smartphone business has been on a profitable trend as well.

Lenovo also touted a PC with 5G wireless capabilities.

The company has an abundance of information technology products that connect directly with consumers, making it possible to provide solutions utilizing big data and other technologies, Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing said.