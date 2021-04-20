Oppo beats Huawei to win back title of China's top phone brand

SHANGHAI -- Oppo outstripped Huawei Technologies to become China's No. 1 smartphone brand in January and likely stayed at the top during the first quarter of 2021, as its latest models won customers away from a rival hit hard by U.S. sanctions.

Oppo held a 23.6% market share in China in January, edging up to 24.8% in February, according to data from U.S. market research firm IDC. Huawei, which commanded around 40% of the market until the July-September quarter of last year, likely saw its share shrink to a little over 10%.

Oppo appears to have remained at the top for the first three months of the 2021, likely reclaiming the quarterly crown it last held in July-September 2016.

Oppo's resurgence mirrors the decline of Huawei, which was forced to cut smartphone output after its chip supply chain was disrupted by U.S. export controls. Huawei sold off its budget phone brand Honor in November 2020.

Meanwhile, new phones have lifted Oppo's standing. The Find X3 Pro, released in March, features a camera capable of 60 times magnification and a liquid crystal display touted as the world's first phone screen displaying 1 billion colors.

Oppo said the new phone is perfect for skin self-exams and cooking lessons, with founder and CEO Tony Chen calling it an "ideal work" in the Find series' 10-year history.

From its start in 2004 as a maker of portable media players, Oppo expanded into mobile phones in 2008. The company set its itself apart from the pack of low-cost Chinese brands over the following years with its attention to in-person customer service and an advertising blitz. It emerged as China's top smartphone maker in the annual ranking for 2016.

A fast-rising Huawei later overtook Oppo, which remained a fixture in the top four, jostling with Xiaomi, Vivo and other rivals.

Oppo has also become a competitor in the race for new technology in quick charging and other areas. The company was No. 8 in terms of international patent filings in 2020, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization, and No. 3 among Chinese companies, trailing Huawei and display panel maker BOE Technology Group.

Oppo shops in provincial cities let users have their phones repaired in person -- an advantage over Xiaomi, whose presence is mostly online. As some stores run out of Huawei phones, customers are switching to Oppo, which boasts one of China's strongest networks of sales channels, according to IDC analyst Wang Xi.

Rivals are also ramping up product releases this year. Industry analysts see smartphone shipments in China increasing around 5% in 2021, the first growth in five years.

But this rise comes off the low base during the coronavirus pandemic year of 2020. Projected shipments of roughly 350 million units for 2021 are about 20% below the market's 2016 peak. The global chip shortage may curb smartphone production and sales as well.

Faced with a saturated market, smartphone makers are shifting to new earnings drivers. Xiaomi, which also makes laptops and and internet-enabled appliances, announced in March plans to invest $10 billion over 10 years in electric vehicles, encouraged by incentives for zero-emissions cars.

Huawei is broadening the lineup of its personal computers and televisions, while also expanding its automotive business. Just this week, the company unveiled automated-driving technology featuring its HarmonyOS operating system.

Beyond China, South Korea's LG Electronics has decided to leave the smartphone market altogether.

Oppo has fallen behind these rivals in business diversification, releasing its first TV only in November 2020.