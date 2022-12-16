Oppo brings health tracker, new AR glasses to the table

GUANGZHOU -- Chinese technology company Oppo launched a new health-monitoring brand and revealed upgraded augmented reality glasses at an online event on Wednesday and Thursday, as it seeks to reduce reliance on smartphones amid falling demand.

The first product under the new OHealth brand is a device that reads such vital signs as body temperature and heart rate. When placed nearby, the H1 hand-held device can also track sleep and record breathing and subtle movements. The monitor, resembling the size and shape of a computer mouse, syncs with an app for use in remote consultation with medical professionals.