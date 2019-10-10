Sen. Rubio calls for US probe into China's TikTok

NEW YORK -- Viral social media platform TikTok, operated by Chinese internet company ByteDance, has joined a list of tech startups from China that have drawn political scrutiny in the U.S.

Sen. Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he will ask the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to investigate ByteDance's 2017 acquisition of Musical.ly, a video app it later rebranded and grew as TikTok, citing allegations of censorship.

"Today I will be asking CFIUS to review TikTok's acquisition of Musical.ly," the Florida Republican tweeted. "Ample & growing evidence exists that TikTok's platform for western markets, including the U.S., are censoring content in line with China's communist government directives."

Rubio's call to scrutinize TikTok, which has garnered over 1 billion downloads worldwide and is viewed by Facebook as a competitor, came two days after the U.S. Commerce Department put highly valued Chinese AI startups SenseTime and Megvii on its export control blacklist. Megvii filed recently for a Hong Kong initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs, one of the sponsors of Megvii's offering, said it is "evaluating" its role in the listing "in light of the recent developments."

U.S. action against Chinese tech companies appears to be extending beyond established players such as telecom equipment provider Huawei Technologies to reach a new generation of titans, many of which are less than 10 years old.

ByteDance, known as the world's most valuable startup, reportedly bought Musical.ly for $1 billion.

Musical.ly was founded in 2014 in Shanghai and incorporated in the Cayman Islands, but the U.S. was its main market. It later was consolidated by ByteDance as TikTok and has since operated as the overseas version of Chinese social media app Douyin.

Until recently, TikTok's main regulatory challenges in overseas markets such as the U.S., U.K. and India involved child protection, as many users on the app are underage, as well as data privacy.

But the social media platform now stands accused of censoring content related to politically sensitive issues including the Hong Kong protests. TikTok disputes the claims.

"Our content and moderation policies are led by our U.S.-based team and are not influenced by any foreign government" including China, a TikTok spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the Nikkei Asian Review, adding that the company looks to set up an independent committee to bolster transparency.

CFIUS, once an obscure government agency, has drawn the spotlight in recent years as Washington tightens scrutiny on Chinese inbound investment over concerns linked to technology transfers and national security.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that CFIUS had ordered Beijing Kunlun Tech, the Chinese owner of Los Angeles-based gay dating app Grindr, to divest the company to prevent sensitive user data including HIV status from being compromised. The opposition later was dropped, according to a regulatory filing by Kunlun.