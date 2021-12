Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

HONG KONG -- Shares of artificial intelligence developer SenseTime Group leaped 33.2% in Hong Kong on Friday, leading a final year-end rally for the beaten-down Chinese technology sector.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 3.6% on Friday, with Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu and Bilibili each rising about 8%. © AP

