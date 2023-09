SHANGHAI -- SenseTime Group, China's leading provider of image recognition technology, has an ambitious goal for equipping cars with its platform but faces a roadblock in U.S. sanctions.

Self-driving cars rely on image recognition technology to identify pedestrians, obstacles and signals on the road. SenseTime's SenseAuto platform, which also can warn drivers who seem drowsy or distracted, has been incorporated into more than 60 models produced by over 30 automakers since around 2019.