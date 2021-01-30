TSMC's bet on global dominance pays off after decades of planning

TAIPEI/TOKYO -- With the global shortage of semiconductors becoming ever more serious, Taiwanese Economic Minister Wang Mei-hua held an unusual meeting with executives from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on Jan. 24 to relay a plea from numerous foreign governments.

"Is there any way to increase output quickly, somehow?" Wang asked the executives.

Sources say the executives at TSMC, the world's largest chipmaker, politely but firmly turned down Wang's request.

"If we can boost output capacity, we will prioritize supply to automakers," a company representative reportedly said.

TSMC's factories are already running at maximum capacity. But its bold rejection reflects the company's unparalleled clout in the chip industry -- a dominance that has only grown amid the growing rivalry between the U.S. and China.

From Apple and Qualcomm to Sony, corporations from around the world are now sending representatives to TSMC's headquarters daily in hopes of securing chips for their products. TSMC's rise is apparent in its stock price as well, which has doubled in the past year. Its market capitalization has topped $550 billion, placing it among the top 10 in the world.

The Taiwanese company was founded in 1987, the year after Japan and the U.S. inked a bilateral semiconductor treaty in response to a major trade clash. Japanese players NEC, Toshiba and Hitachi ranked among the world's top chipmakers at the time, and the agreement essentially forced them to hike prices to give greater market share of U.S. players.

Seeing an opportunity to put the Taiwanese industry on the map, the island's authority had urged Morris Chang, a longtime veteran of the U.S. semiconductor industry, to set up shop back home. The global chip industry was about to change, which was a major opportunity for resource-poor Taiwan, they said.

The gamble paid off in spades. Chang's TSMC found quick success as a contract manufacturer, tapping the U.S. shift toward "horizontal" specialization -- focusing on design and outsourcing production elsewhere. American companies were increasingly departing from the vertical integration model most common at the time, where companies keep the entire design and production process in house, since they felt manufacturing added little value to their business for the massive investment required.

TSMC only gained momentum when smartphones became commonplace in the 2010s. The company swiftly poured cash it accumulated from contract manufacturing to developing new production technology, which helped attract even more orders.

TSMC is now one of only three companies that can produce cutting-edge semiconductors, alongside Samsung Electronics and Intel. And Intel is on the verge of dropping out of that elite club.

Under the business model of horizontal specialization, the U.S. has given birth to fabless chipmakers such as Qualcomm and Nvidia. But those outfits are necessarily biased toward building up intangible assets like patents and data.

That has left Asia to emerge as the global factory. As one of the few major contract manufacturers, TSMC now commands an unexpectedly large influence in the semiconductor industry, causing restlessness among U.S. fabless players.

The frictions the U.S. has caused with China have produced geopolitical risks. The dynamic has ended up boosting TMSC's global presence. The U.S., which had once antagonized Asian companies, is now desperately moving to draw TSMC in for national security reasons.

Thirty-five years after sealing the U.S.-Japan semiconductor agreement, Washington is now wielding sanctions against Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China's leading chipmaker. That move has resulted in an unprecedented shortage of semiconductors that has reverberated the world over.

Due to the sanctions against SMIC, TSMC is receiving more orders. The Taiwanese company is cooperating with China in a plan to significantly expand production at a Nanjing production center, which supplies chips to Chinese clients.

The U.S. has built a legacy of upsetting the balance in the global chip industry. TSMC will continue to play a starring role in the latest disruption.