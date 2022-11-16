ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China tech

Tencent cuts stake in food delivery app Meituan as Q3 sales drop

Uncertainty over new gaming approvals weighs on prospects

Tencent's sales have been slowing since last year amid China’s worsening economic growth outlook and regulatory uncertainties.    © Reuters
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday it will slash its stake in food delivery platform Meituan, as China's most valuable company reported a second straight quarter of revenue declines.

Tencent will distribute most of its 159.4 billion Hong Kong dollar ($20.3 billion) stake in Meituan to shareholders as a dividend, the company announced in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Meituan said in its own filings Wednesday that Tencent President Martin Lau has resigned as a nonexecutive director of the food delivery company. He had served on Meituan's board since October 2017.

