Tencent cuts stake in food delivery app Meituan as Q3 sales drop

HONG KONG -- Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday it will slash its stake in food delivery platform Meituan, as China's most valuable company reported a second straight quarter of revenue declines.

Tencent will distribute most of its 159.4 billion Hong Kong dollar ($20.3 billion) stake in Meituan to shareholders as a dividend, the company announced in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Meituan said in its own filings Wednesday that Tencent President Martin Lau has resigned as a nonexecutive director of the food delivery company. He had served on Meituan's board since October 2017.