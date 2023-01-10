ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China tech

Tencent lays out strategy for competing with rival video apps

Chinese tech giant leans on Channels to boost slowing growth in other divisions

Tencent looks to Channels as it moves to better leverage WeChat's more than 1 billion users. (Source photos by Reuters)
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings will ramp up its focus on short video platform, Channels, a function embedded in its popular super app WeChat, as looks to push back against rival platforms and reverse slowing growth in other businesses.

During WeChat's annual open class on Tuesday, representatives of the ubiquitous super app said Channels posted substantial growth in 2022, with the total number of views expanding over 200% year-on-year, while video views based on AI recommendations increased over 400%. Specific figures were not released.

