Tencent posts 71% profit gain as pandemic drives increased gaming

HONG KONG -- Net profit for Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent Holdings for 2020 surged 71% from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic fueled a jump in online gaming, socializing and working.

Total revenue grew 28% to 482.06 billion yuan ($73.98 billion), boosted by strong momentum for the company's popular mobile games and rebounding advertising sales.

Under the IFRS international accounting standards, profit climbed to 159.85 billion yuan. On the company's preferred non-IFRS basis, income rose 30% to 122.74 billion yuan.

Both profit and revenue beat the consensus of analysts surveyed by Reuters.

"While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges, solid results across all our businesses testify to our focus on user value, technology innovation and business sustainability," Pony Ma, chairman and chief executive, said in a news release accompanying the results.

During the year, online gaming revenue grew 36% to 156.1 billion yuan, driven mainly by players of Tencent's mobile apps that bring in three times as much revenue as PC users.

Online gaming revenue from social networking increased 27% to 108.1 billion yuan, powered by the consolidation of results from gaming-focused livestreaming company Huya, after Tencent acquired majority ownership last year.

Online advertising revenue increased 20% to 82.3 billion yuan, thanks to strong demand from clients in the education, internet services and e-commerce sectors. Tencent had particular success selling video ads for its WeChat app, while ad returns from long-video platform Tencent Video declined.

Revenue from online finance and cloud computing increased 26% to 128.1 billion yuan, as more companies moved operations and communications online. However, as Chinese authorities tighten their grip on Ant Group and other internet companies providing financial services, Tencent could face regulatory risks.

"The strategic focus for our fintech business is to work closely with regulators and collaborate with industry partners to deliver compliant and inclusive fintech products, while prioritizing risk management over scale," Tencent said in a statement.