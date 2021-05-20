ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China tech

Tencent profits surge 65% on payments and cloud growth

Chinese tech group to step up investment in business services and short videos

Despite China's recent moves to rein in technology companies' growing influence, Tencent Holdings says it will continue to invest to capture new opportunities in the internet industry.   © Reuters
NIKKI SUN, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings vowed to continue investing in new businesses despite greater regulatory scrutiny while reporting better-than-expected quarterly results thanks to strong growth in its financial technology and business services operations.

For the three months to March 31, the company said group revenue rose 25% from a year earlier to 135.3 billion yuan ($21.02 billion), while net profit surged 65% to 47.8 billion yuan.

The growth was driven mainly by a 47% increase in revenue for the financial technology and business services segment, which comprises online payments and cloud services. It contributed 29% of the group's total revenue for the quarter, compared with 25% a year earlier.

Meanwhile, contributions from Tencent's value-added segment, which includes gaming as well as video and music subscriptions, declined to 54% of overall revenue from 58% a year earlier. Total gaming revenue grew 17% to 43.6 billion yuan thanks to the popularity of the group's mobile games.

Despite Beijing's recent moves to rein in the influence of leading internet platforms, Tencent said it will continue its investment to capture new opportunities in the internet industry.

"We are proactively increasing our rate of investment in new opportunities by investing a portion of our incremental profits for 2021, which we believe will deliver high returns in the long run," the company said in a statement, adding that China's "internet industry as a whole is undergoing a heavy investment phase."

Business services, games and short-form video content are among the company's areas of focus.

Tencent said it will invest 50 billion yuan to establish a new sustainable social value organization that will fund areas such as basic science research, education innovation, rural revitalization and carbon neutrality, as well as technology for senior citizens and public welfare.

The company also is expanding its short-video offerings to compete against ByteDance and Kuaishou Technology by adapting content from long-form video platform Tencent Video, which has 125 million subscribers.

Like Alibaba, which was fined 18 billion yuan by China's market regulator for violations of antimonopoly laws, Tencent is under greater regulatory pressure due to its large market share in online payments and social networking. Reuters has reported that authorities are preparing to fine the company at least 10 billion yuan.

